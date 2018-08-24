Police search underway for missing Northampton woman, 26

A 26-year-old woman has gone missing from Northampton.

Jazmin Stiley, 26, has been missing since Wednesday, August 22, at 9.20pm and officers are appealing for her to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.

Jazmin is white, about 5ft 6in with medium-length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black-striped top, black trousers and black shoes. She was also wearing a black coat with a fur collar and carrying a Harry Potter rucksack but these items were handed into the Guildhall in Northampton by a member of the public this morning.

She is also known to frequent the Northampton town centre area.

Jazmin, or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.