Police search for good Samaritans who helped officers from attack by Rushden man who resisted arrest in Wellingborough

Three men are being traced by Northamptonshire Police but for all the right reasons.

The members of the public helped officers detain a volatile man who was resisting arrest in Wellingborough and the force want to thank them for their actions, which led to the man being jailed.

The good Samaritans came to the officers’ aid outside the town’s Castello Lounge in Market Street at about 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Police believe as a direct result of their actions, the men helped prevent the two officers from being assaulted and they would like to personally thank them for their support.

Local Response Officer, PC Emily Black who is based at Wellingborough, said: "The incident happened so quickly we didn’t get the chance to thank them for their help or even ask their names.

"These men really supported us and helped us to detain the man before our colleagues arrived.

"Their intervention probably stopped us from being injured or assaulted.

"We would like to thank them personally for their support and would ask them to get in touch with us at Wellingborough Police by calling 101."

As a result of the incident, Christopher Courtman of Little Street in Rushden was charged with harassment and resisting arrest.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday, May 3.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison – 16 weeks for harassment and two weeks for resisting arrest - suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.