Police release unusual looking e-fit of a WANTED man following Northampton distraction burglary

Police officers have released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to after a distraction burglary in Vernon Walk, Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 16, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, when a man knocked on a door in the area and told the occupant there were sewage issues in the area and he needed to check her pipes.

Do you recognise this man?

When she was in the back garden with the man, another person entered the property and stole cash.

A spokesman for the force said: "The man in the e-fit or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."