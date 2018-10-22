Police release CCTV pictures after alleged theft from Wellingborough store

Police have released these CCTV images of three men they want to speak to in connection with an alleged theft from the Bright House store in Wellingborough.

Shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, September 19, three men entered the Bright House store in Market Square and forcibly removed four securely locked Apple MacBooks and then left with the items.

Officers are keen to locate the men pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging them to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.