Police raid house on Corby’s Kingswood estate

Police have smashed into a house in Corby to execute a misuse of drugs warrant.

Officers from the Force Proactive Team burst into the house in Culross Walk, Corby, which they believed could have a connection to county lines drug dealing.

One man was arrested, a 23-year-old who was wanted for failing to answer a warrant related to commercial premises burglary in Corby which happened on October 23, 2018.

The raid happened last week.

