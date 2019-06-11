Police raid house on Corby’s Kingswood estate

The door to the property was smashed through by police officers
Police have smashed into a house in Corby to execute a misuse of drugs warrant.

Officers from the Force Proactive Team burst into the house in Culross Walk, Corby, which they believed could have a connection to county lines drug dealing.

One man was arrested, a 23-year-old who was wanted for failing to answer a warrant related to commercial premises burglary in Corby which happened on October 23, 2018.

The raid happened last week.

