Police publish new list of drivers from Wellingborough and Corby charged with drink or drug driving

More drivers from Wellingborough and Corby have been charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer, Northamptonshire Police have reported.

In information published on the police website, the following drivers were charged:

Thursday, June 13:

Darren Coles, 53, of Hill Street, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

A 41-year-old man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Friday, June 14:

Dorin Mocanu, 27, of Queen Eleanor Terrace, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

Saturday, June 15:

Hilary Dargue, 66, of Barrett Close, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

Philomena Hickman, 41, of Archangel Square, Northampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after a road traffic collision. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs following a road traffic collision. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Sunday, June 16:

Iulian Sonu, 44, of Capers Close, Enderby, Leicestershire, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after a road traffic collision. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

Marcel Vollings, 36, of Gainsborough Court, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

A 23-year old man was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.