Police probe shooting of buzzard in East Northants

Police investigating the illegal shooting of a buzzard in east Northamptonshire are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers from the rural crime team at Northamptonshire Police began investigating after a buzzard was found injured off Shelton Road, near Hargrave, on March 25.

The bird was caught and taken to a vet, where an X-ray confirmed it had been shot.

The buzzard is now recovering in the care of a local wildlife charity.

It is a criminal offence to shoot birds of prey, including buzzards.

Witnesses to the shooting or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact rural crime team officer PC Chloe Gillies by calling 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.