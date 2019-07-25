Police pose for arrest selfie with wanted Northampton thug who taunted them on social media

Police officers got one back on the wanted Northampton man who has been taunting the force on social media as they arrested him yesterday (Wednesday, July 25)

Andrew Fox had been missing since July 6, having breached the terms of his licence after serving a prison sentence for an assault conviction.

Officers in Kettering finally caught up with the 32-year-old, formerly of Orchard Green, Northampton, and tweeted a hilarious selfie with the fugitive and smiley face emojis.

"So the "fugitive" who has been mocking our colleagues will mock no more," Kettering Proactive Cops tweeted.

"You're in 'cuffs lad, and off to custody, having met us today. Not much to smile about, one would suggest."

Fox posted selfies with police cars and pictures of road signs on his and the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook pages.

Andrew Fox in handcuffs after being arrested by police in Kettering, who hid their faces behind emojis. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Twitter

One was a photograph of him making an offensive gesture at a passing police car with the caption, "hello mr officer", as well as one of an officer getting into her car with a derogatory cartoon.

Fox was described as having a 'significant criminal history', including a 40-month sentence in a young offenders' institution for attacking an 84-year-old man in his back garden over an argument about a television.

Andrew Fox taunts police on his Facebook page