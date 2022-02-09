Police plea for information over Saturday afternoon indecent exposure incident in Kettering street
Suspect described as male, wearing black waterproof sports top and navy jeans
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:04 pm
Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in a residential part of Kettering on Saturday (February 5).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident happened in Regent Street, about 80 metres away from the Wellington Street junction between 4.40pm and 4.55pm.
Officers described the suspect as wearing a black waterproof sports top and navy blue denim jeans.
Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000072314.