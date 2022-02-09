Police plea for information over Saturday afternoon indecent exposure incident in Kettering street

Suspect described as male, wearing black waterproof sports top and navy jeans

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:04 pm

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in a residential part of Kettering on Saturday (February 5).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident happened in Regent Street, about 80 metres away from the Wellington Street junction between 4.40pm and 4.55pm.

Officers described the suspect as wearing a black waterproof sports top and navy blue denim jeans.

Police are appealing for information following Saturday's incident in Regent Street

Witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000072314.