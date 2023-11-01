Police on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously in Briar Hill area of Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jewellery was stolen during a burglary in the Briar Hill area of town.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the occupant returned home in Briar Hill Walk to find a window pushed fully open and an untidy search had taken place inside the property.

Among the items stolen was jewellery including gold and diamond rings and necklaces.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around Briar Hill Walk, Northampton, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, October 29?

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, in particularly if they saw two people dressed in dark clothing, one of whom had a reflective pattern on their trainers.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.