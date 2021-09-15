Police on the hunt for 'unsuccessful' burglar who tried to break into Northampton home

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigation

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:18 pm

A man attempted to break into a Northampton home last week but to no avail.

The offender tried to gain access to a property in Clare Street at 9.04am but he was 'unsuccessful', according to Northamptonshire Police.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man, who they would like to speak to in connection with the attempted burglary.

Police officers want to speak to this man, who may have useful information about the attempted burglary in Northampton.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police believe the man pictured may have useful information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000523403.