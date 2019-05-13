Police officers attacked after incident at Kettering nightclub

Three police officers were injured after an incident at a nightclub in Kettering.

The incident took place at Aqua in Gold Street in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).

During the incident one female officer suffered a broken finger and the other two, one male and one female, suffered injuries including bruising and scratching.

Philip Leigh Byrne, 30, of Cransley Hill in Broughton, was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

He has also been charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (May 13).