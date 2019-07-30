Police offer £1,000 reward for information that leads to arrest of man who could be in Northamptonshire

A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of convicted rapist Stephen Tierney, who could be in Northamptonshire.

Tierney absconded from North Sea Camp on July 3 and officers are investigating potential sightings in the Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire areas – Tierney has links to all of these areas and London.

Tierney poses a risk to the public who are advised not to approach him. He also poses a high risk to anyone who enters into a relationship with him.

Officers urge Tierney to hand himself in immediately and advise that anyone found to be assisting Tierney to evade capture will be subject to prosecution. This carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Police also say they would like to thank the excellent response from the public so far and encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers without delay.

The information is to be given through the anonymous charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.