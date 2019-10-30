Police launch crackdown on anti-social behaviour across Northamptonshire around Halloween and Bonfire Night

Officers for Northamptonshire Police are carrying out high visibility patrols across the county to deter anti-social behaviour.

The force has teamed up with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) to run the annual Operation Pumpkin campaign, which aims to prevent problems and promote safety around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Dedicated high visibility police patrols will be deployed to deter anti-social behaviour, engage with communities and visit areas which have seen issues in previous years.

Local policing Chief Inspector James Willis said: “We appreciate Halloween and Bonfire Night is a fun time of year for many people, and we don’t want to stop you having a good time. However we’d like to remind everyone to behave in a responsible manner, and appreciate that not everyone wants to participate.

“What may seem like a bit of harmless fun can actually have a distinct impact on people and local communities.

"All the teams across Northamptonshire Police will be working hard to prevent and deter anti-social behaviour, and to provide reassurance and enforcement where necessary.”

Operation Pumpkin activities include school assembly visits by police officers and NFRS to discuss safety messages with pupils and discourage anti-social behaviour, as well as supplying ‘No trick or treat’ posters to elderly or vulnerable residents, and requesting parents and guardians to explain what these mean to children.

Chief Inspector Willis added: “We want everyone to enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night responsibly, so that everyone has a good experience, including those who choose not to take part.

“Please take the time to talk with children about good trick or treat behaviour and how to stay safe, and explain that the ‘No trick or treat’ posters mean you shouldn’t knock at that house.”

To download a 'no trick or treat' poster, please visit our dedicated Operation Halloween page here