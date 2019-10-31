Police issue dispersal order for Corby over Halloween

Northamptonshire Police have issued a dispersal order for Corby town centre for Halloween which lasts until Saturday.

Corby Police Team have issued a Section 35 Dispersal Order which came into effect from 4pm today (Thursday) and ends at 4pm on Saturday, November 2.

The order is made under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and gives police and PCSOs the power to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours.

A spokesman for the police said the order is part of the Halloween neighbourhood policing plans.

The Corby Police Team said: "There will also be foot patrols conducted tonight by Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team as well."

Dispersal orders have been made several times in Corby over the past year in an effort to tackle anti-social issues caused by large groups of youngsters hanging around the town centre.

To make an order, the PC or PCSO must have reasonable grounds to suspect that the behaviour of the person has caused or is likely to cause to harassment of the public and cause crime or disorder.

The idea of the dispersal order is that it stops this or reduces the chance of this happening.

Individuals can be asked to leave and this order must be given by PCs or PCSOs in writing (unless not possible) and it must specify the area that the person has to leave.

The order can also impose a curfew and route for leaving the area.

Failing to comply with an order without a reasonable excuse is an offence.

These dispersal orders have to be authorised by an officer with the rank of inspector or above, which is why the Section 35 order has been issued in advance.