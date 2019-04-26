Police investigating Wicksteed Park arson

A fire at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park earlier this week is being treated as arson.

A large tree stump was set on fire at the park between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (April 23) after logs and branches had been piled on top of it.

The fire brigade was called as a precaution. Police said the blaze “caused long-term damage to trees”.

A police spokesman said: “Setting fire to woodland not only needlessly destroys our environment but it is also extremely dangerous.

“Fire spreads extremely quickly and this puts lives in danger - not only human ones but the lives of animals who live in and around woodland such as this.”

A Wicksteed Park spokesman said: “This incident involved part of an old, dead tree in a secluded area of the park away from people.

“The fire brigade were called as a precaution to ensure it was put out properly.”

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident and police said no descriptions had been given to them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.