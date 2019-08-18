Police investigating reports of attempted abduction in Corby

Police are looking into reports on social media about an alleged incident in the town last night (Saturday, August 17).

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the alleged victim to come forward after reports of an attempted kidnapping circulated on a Corby community Facebook site.

A victim alleged that there had been an attempt to kidnap a passenger in a taxi that was said to be from a well-known Corby taxi firm.

No arrests were made last night and police say the vehicle alleged to have been involved in the incident is not a licensed taxi.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police this afternoon said: “We are looking into the circumstances of the incident and urgently need to speak with the potential victim to help establish if any offences have been committed.

“Officers are working to contact this person and ask that if they see this message they call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 242 of today’s date, August 18.

“While the circumstances of the incident are investigated we would ask people to be mindful of what they post on social media to avoid undue speculation and potential harm to those named or allegedly involved.”