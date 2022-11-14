Detectives investigating a late-night assault in Northampton town centre earlier this year have released images of a man and woman they believe may have information.

Officers say a man in his 20s was attacked outside the Post Office in St Giles Street at around 11.20pm on June 24 and are appealing for the two people in the images, or anyone who may recognise them, to call 101 using incident number 22000363418 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.