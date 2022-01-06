Police investigating catastrophic miscarriage of justice against pub landlord

The Snooty Fox, pictured in about 1998

Police are looking at whether any criminal offences were committed during a miscarriage of justice which ruined a pub landlord's life.

Geoff Monks, 67, has reached a settlement with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) after launching High Court civil action against its predecessor East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) in 2015.

ENC wrongly prosecuted Dr Monks for alleged food safety offences at his pub, the Snooty Fox in Lowick, leading to a conviction which was finally overturned in 2015.

Geoff Monks, pictured in 1997

But by then Dr Monks had already lost his pubs and house, had a heart attack and spent two months in a cell next to Ian Huntley in HMP Woodhill because he couldn't pay a fine.

He's now settled with NNC for damages, which the Northants Telegraph understands is a total of £4m, after bringing just the third successful 'abuse of process' case in English legal history.

A criminal investigation into the miscarriage of justice is taking place, police have confirmed.

Today (January 6) a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An investigation to ascertain whether any criminal offences have been committed in connection to this case is ongoing.”

Dr Monks' prosecution came after an incident which saw a solicitor, Jenny Lawrence, asked to leave the Snooty Fox by the landlord after a row about a bottle of wine.

Ms Lawrence later alleged she had suffered food poisoning at the pub and made a complaint to the council, which brought a prosecution on thin and contradictory evidence.

The final decisions to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox and another of his pubs, the Samuel Pepys, were made by the then chief executive of East Northamptonshire Council, Roger Heath.

Dr Monks alleged that Mr Heath was at the time involved in a sexual relationship with Ms Lawrence. The council did not deny this allegation in its defence.