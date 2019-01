Police officers acting on intelligence swooped on a house in Corby this afternoon.

Several police cars, dogs and the police helicopter were out in force around James Watt Avenue and surrounding roads looking for a ‘person of interest’.

Local people said officers and police dogs had also searched gardens in Parson’s Grove in one of the oldest parts of the town.

Officers were deployed to search for the un-named person just after lunch but they have not yet found the person they are looking for.