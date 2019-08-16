Police in re-appeal for wanted Wellingborough man

A Wellingborough man is still wanted by police more than two weeks after failing to appear at court.

Cory Tuthill, 24 and of Finedon Road, didn't turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 29.

He is charged with one count of racially aggravated assault by beating and two counts of assault by beating, relating to incidents which took place in Wellingborough on July 11.

Tuthill is believed to be in the Wellingborough, Rushden or East Northamptonshire area and police have re-appealed for information to help find him.

Anyone with information about where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.