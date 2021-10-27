Police hunt suspected drug-driver on the run after skipping Northampton court date

Police are hunting a suspected drug-driver who has been on the run since he failed to show up for a court hearing.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Marjo Caushaj, who was due to appear on May 4.

Caushaj, whose address was given as St Leonards Road, Northampton, was bailed after being charged with having 16 microgrammes of cocaine in his system per litre of blood after he was stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Focus in Upton in October last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marjo Caushaj was charged with drug-driving but failed to show up at court in May

The legal limit is ten microgrammes per litre of blood.