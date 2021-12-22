Police hunt one of Northamptonshire's ten 'most wanteds' who skipped bail on domestic abuse charge
Warrant issued for arrest of 31-year-old convicted after pleading not guilty then failing to show up for trial
Police are hunting a man who skipped bail after being charged with domestic abuse.
Luqman Hansrod, aged 26, was released having pleaded not guilty to harassment and breaching a non-molestation order back in March.
But he was found guilty in his absence after failing to show up for a trial date on December 1 and Northampton magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
Northamptonshire Police say they want to track down Hansrod, whose address was given as New Hall Lane, Preston,
A spokesman said: "We are appealing to the public to help find him. If you know the whereabouts of this offender please contact us on 101 using reference number 21*699116."
Hansrod was among nine men and one woman on the police 'most wanted' list of those responsible for high-harm domestic abuse, stalking and harassment.
The list was issued as part of a campaign timed to coincide with Christmas — a period when domestic abuse cases traditionally rise.