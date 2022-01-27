Police hunt mystery good Samaritan who stepped in during cash-point robbery at Northampton supermarket car park

Detectives want to find a good Samaritan who attempted to intervened in a Boxing Day robbery in a supermarket car park.

According to officers, a woman visited a cash machine outside Morrisons on Victoria Promenade alongside a man and woman in a car between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "After the woman was unable to withdraw the money, the man became aggressive and forcibly took her bank card, injuring her hand in the process. He then damaged the card, her car and mobile phone.

Police want to find a good Samaritan to stepped in during an attack in Morrisons car park on Boxing Day

"A man in a white car pulled up and momentarily got involved in the incident and officers are keen to trace him."

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.