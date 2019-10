Police are appealing for information to help find a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Northampton.

Teleisha Scott was last seen at 5pm yesterday, Thursday, October 10, wearing a green puffer jacket, black and white scarf, black jumper, ripped blue jeans and white trainers with a pink stripe.

She is described as black, 5ft 1in, with shoulder-length curly hair with blonde streaks and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Teleisha or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.