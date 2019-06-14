Police hunt after three men break into Northampton town centre office

Police investigating a Northampton office break-in have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday, May 19, an office building in Gregory Street was broken into by three men who forced the front door, before breaking into a number of offices within and stealing an Apple iMac computer.

Do you know this man?

Officers would like to identify and speak to the man pictured as he may have information helpful to the investigation.

The man, anyone recognising him, or anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.