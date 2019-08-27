Police hail Northamptonshire's MotoGP 2019 event a 'crime-free weekend'

More than 155,000 racegoers at this year's British MotoGP in Northamptonshire enjoyed a "crime-free weekend", a police superintendent said.

Throughout the two-day race event at Silverstone this weekend, Northamptonshire Police say they were only called on to deal with two crimes - a theft and an incident of drug possession.

Search teams, disruption officers, firearms officers and covert police officers were all deployed.

A man wanted for a breach of a court order was also arrested after he was spotted on an ANPR camera.

The policing operation extended to overnight patrols and during the racing in campsites, carparks and the surrounding road network.

A number of specialist police assets have also been deployed across the race weekend including search teams, disruption officers, firearms officers, covert police officers and the Force’s ANPR unit.

Superintendent Dennis Murray, event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said: “I’m really pleased that all of the planning and security measures put in place as part of the policing operation have ensured that all of our MotoGP fans have enjoyed a safe and fun weekend.

Northamptonshire Police say more than 155,000 visitors enjoyed a "crime-free weekend" at MotoGP 2019.

“We may have policed this event and the F1 at Silverstone for a number of years but every year, the same meticulous planning goes in and it’s great to see that once again, it’s paid off.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all my officers and staff who have worked really hard over the weekend to ensure this operation has been successful and the racegoers themselves who have engaged really well with the officers in and around the circuit.”

Superintendent Murray also thanked partner agencies who have worked alongside Northamptonshire Police over the past few days, including Thames Valley Police, EMAS, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Army and Silverstone Circuit themselves.