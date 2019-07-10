Police following up a number of leads after girl, 12, raped in Irchester Country Park

Several lines of enquiry are being followed up after a 12-year-old girl was raped in Irchester Country Park.

The attack happened between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11, close to the railway museum, when the victim was on her way to meet a friend.

Do you know this man?

It was reported to Northamptonshire Police on June 25 and an investigation was launched.

Last week police appealed for witnesses and published an e-fit of the attacker. A police spokesman said no arrests had yet been made but that a lot of people have contacted them with intelligence.

The spokesman said: "Since we published our appeal and the accompanying e-fit last week, a lot of people have contacted us with local intelligence and suggestions for lines of enquiry, all of which we are following up.

"We would still encourage anyone who recognises the e-fit or has any information about the incident, to please give us a call.”

The rape took place near where the red pin is on the map.

The suspect is described as a white man with a tanned complexion, approximately 6ft and aged about 40.

He was skinny and had a piercing to the middle of his right eyebrow.

The victim described the man as having big hands, with bitten fingernails, and a tattoo of writing in dark ink across his collarbone, at the bottom of the front of his neck. It is not known what the wording was.

The suspect wore a dark blue baggy hooded sweatshirt, plain black tracksuit bottoms, cheap-looking off-white or cream trainers with laces in the same colour, and a gold-coloured bracelet.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit, has information about his identity, or witnessed or has information about the rape, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.