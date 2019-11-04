Police find Kettering 15-year-old carrying THIS weapon in street

Officers who searched a teen after complaints about drug dealing at a Kettering park discovered him carrying this scary-looking sabre-toothed saw.

The Kettering Proactive Team, acting on intelligence, stopped and searched the boy in Grafton Street.

Officers were acting on following a tip-off about drug dealing and violence in the nearby park.

They found this plasterboard saw and seized it during the search at about 11.30am on Halloween.

The youngster was referred to the successful Northants Police CIRV scheme which helps teens avoid getting involved with gangs. The scheme received 450 referrals from across the county in its first six months and continues to be seen as an example of UK best practice.