Police: 'Don't be concerned by Kettering crime rise'

A senior Kettering police officer says a 13 per cent rise in reported crime doesn't worry him.

Latest figures published by the force, for the year to May 2019, show an increase in crimes year-on-year from from 7,268 to 8,231.

Insp Scott Little.

Every single category showed a rise with the biggest in public disorder (62 per cent) and robbery (60 per cent).

But Inspector Scott Little, from the Kettering and Corby Neighbourhood Team, said: "I am not worried about it and I do not want the people of Kettering to be concerned."

Earlier this month one councillor said residents had been let down by a 54 per cent hike over the past 10 years.

Insp Little said June figures, yet to be published, show a rise of 9.4 per cent. In June 2017 that rise was 20 per cent.

He said: "Although crime is increasing we are starting to see the rate of that increase come down.

"It's not going up at the rate it was a couple of years ago and that can only be a good thing."

But why is the amount of recorded crime rising?

Insp Little said it was down to a number of things.

Officers have been increasing the number of stop and searches, the force's Proactive Team has been out smashing gangs and drug dens and police have been proactively recording domestic incidents.

Insp Little added that the way they recorded crimes has changed with new incidents such as cyber crimes.

He also pointed to recent operations such as Operation Crooked, with a dedicated team tackling burglars.

He said: "We want to make sure people feel safe and secure in their own house.

"But we are still seeing a number of incidents where properties or vehicles are left insecure and that contributes."

A 98 per cent rise in theft offences on the Ise Lodge estate is being looked into with a 70 per cent rise in robberies in the William Knibb ward (town centre) being tackled.

Insp Little said they had made arrests over some recent robbery incidents.

He added that incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre were down by 20 per cent.

The overall resolution rate for Kettering crimes is 15 per cent. Earlier this month Insp Little told Kettering councillors the rate was not where he wanted it to be.

Northamptonshire Police has faced criticism on social media for their 'lack of visibility'.

Insp Little said not seeing the police on your street isn't necessarily a bad thing.

He added: "People say they do not see the police but there is so much work that goes on that isn't visible.

"Look at the cannabis factories and the Operation Serpent work and the impact that has had on disrupting crime.

"You might not always see the police on the streets but we are there and we are dealing with crimes."

He urged anyone with information about any crimes to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

He said: "We need people to call in and if the crime rate goes up so be it.

"We will continue to keep the pressure on the criminals of Kettering."