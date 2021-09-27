Police dog sniffs out suspected diesel thief hiding under digger on Wellingborough building site

One man's attempts to resolve his own fuel crisis came to a mucky end thanks to a smart police dog.

PD Bryn and his handler discovered a silver Saab 93 with a boot full of suspected stolen red diesel plus empty containers ready to be filled on a Wellingborough building site.

But Bryn's alert nose meant the Saab owner's attempt to hide away under a digger was unsuccessful.

PD Bryn tracked down the suspect after discovering a boot full of red diesel

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft in Park Farm Way the early hours of Sunday morning (September 27).

Red diesel is cheaper than regular diesel thanks to tax breaks for the construction and agriculture industries which use it.