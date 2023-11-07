Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police dog found a man, who ran from a lorry on the M1 in Northamptonshire, hiding in a portaloo.

PD Olly was dispatched between 11.30pm on Monday (November 6) and 12.05am on Tuesday (November 7) after Leicestershire Police followed at a white Daf 7.5 tonne lorry on the southbound carriageway on the M1 into Northamptonshire. The vehicle was flagged as having cloned number plates.

Officers from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire police forces attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and he decamped and ran across the live northbound carriageway. A passenger stayed inside the cab of the lorry.

PD Olly after his successful track, which resulted in the arrest of a driver.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “With the support of our Roads Policing Team, officers from both forces attempted to stop the vehicle using standard boxing tactics. However, the driver failed to stop, causing minor damage to Leicestershire Police vehicle and the driver decamped, running across the live northbound carriageway.

“PD Olly and his handler tracked the driver, and the 30-year-old man (from Wakefield) was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and dangerous driving. Checks also found that he was wanted for failing to appear at court.

"The 36-year-old man (from Mexborough, South Yorkshire) remained in the passenger seat of the cab and was arrested on suspicion of going equipped [for theft].”

The Northants Police Dog Section posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say PD Olly tracked the driver across fields, into an estate, where he was found in a portaloo.