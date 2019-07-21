Police confirm man was shot during incident at Northampton playing fields on Sunday morning

Police have confirmed a man was shot during an "altercation" at a playing field in Northampton on Sunday morning.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Police had cordoned off the playing field

A spokesman for the force said the man was injured at around 11.40am today, Sunday, July 21, when an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Two football matches were taking place at the time of the incident. Although the games were unrelated to the altercation, officers are asking any players or spectators who have not already spoken to police to get in touch," a spokesman said.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, of Northampton CID, said: “We’re taking this shocking incident very seriously and appreciate it will have been very concerning for those who saw what happened, as well as the local community.

The incident happened at Ecton Brook playing fields

“A full CID investigation has been launched to bring those responsible to account. An increased police presence will remain in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.”

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 of July 21.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.