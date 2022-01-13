Police concerned for welfare of missing Wellingborough boy

Missing Jayden

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Wellingborough teenager who is missing.

The 14-year-old, named by police as Jayden, was last seen at 10am yesterday (Wednesday) but has not been seen or in touch with anyone since.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as 5ft 5in, of a slim build with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms with an orange stripe down the leg and orange and black trainers.