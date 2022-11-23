Detectives investigating a sexual assault in a Northampton shop have issued an image of a man who they believe may have information.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened inside a shop in Coppice Drive between 9pm and 9.30pm on November 14. A spokesman said: “Officers believe this man could assist with their enquiries and want him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000667531 or contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”