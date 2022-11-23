News you can trust since 1897
Police CCTV appeal after sexual assault in Northampton shop

Plea to man in woolly hat to come forward

By Kevin Nicholls
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:41am

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in a Northampton shop have issued an image of a man who they believe may have information.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened inside a shop in Coppice Drive between 9pm and 9.30pm on November 14. A spokesman said: “Officers believe this man could assist with their enquiries and want him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000667531 or contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detectives believe this man could help investigations into a sexual assault in Coppice Drive, Northampton, earlier this month.