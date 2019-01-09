Police arrest 88 people for drink and drug driving across Northamptonshire during December

The month-long Christmas campaign to tackle drink and drug drivers in the county saw a drop in the number of people caught under the influence.

The force announced ahead of the start of the campaign that anyone caught drink or drug driving behind the wheel would be publically named.

Officers carried out 1,798 breath tests across Northamptonshire during December

Over the past month, officers have been out in force across Northamptonshire, undertaking various operations and carrying out increased patrols in order to catch those drink or drug driving.

This year, 1798 breath tests were conducted by officers compared to 537 in 2017.

Despite the number of breath tests more than tripling, less people were arrested for drink driving this year.

In 2017, 78 people were arrested with drink driving and six were arrested for drug driving.

In 2018, 72 people were arrested for drink driving and 16 were arrested for failing a roadside drug test, pending the results of blood tests.

All those charged with drink driving were named on Northamptonshire Police’s website, Facebook page and Twitter profile which included five drivers caught on Christmas Day and five on New Year’s Day.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke from the Safer Roads Team, said: “Those people caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period are starting 2019 facing driving bans, unlimited fines and in some cases, prison sentences.

“Every year we warn people of the dangers of driving under the influence and every year, people ignore us, putting themselves and other road users in danger. This year we have publicly named those people selfish enough to take that risk.

“I’d like to thank the vast majority of people who did the right thing and only drove when sober and would urge everyone to continue to do so throughout 2019. There is never an excuse for driving under the influence when taxis and mobile phones are so readily available.

“As a police officer on the roads, having attended fatal collisions and spoken to the families of people who have died, I know how truly devastating the consequences of drink or drug driving can be. It’s just not worth doing for the sake of a bus or taxi fare – please don’t take the risk.”

To help keep everyone safer on the roads, anyone planning to drink alcohol should make arrangements to travel home safely without driving. Motorists are also reminded they may remain over the drink drive limit the following day and should make alternative travel arrangements.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.