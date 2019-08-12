Police appeal after horses found in Wellingborough road

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for anyone with information about the ownership of a mare and foal found in Wellingborough this morning to get in touch.

The pair were located on the Embankment at about 8am today (Monday), before making their way on to a neighbouring football field.

A police spokesman said: “They have been secured on this field temporarily with food and water while efforts to find their owner are under way.

“Anyone with any information about the mare and foal should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 86 of Monday, August 12.”