An Audi was stolen by criminals in Corby.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Gilchrist Avenue between 10pm on September 2 and 10am on September 3.

The stolen car was a white Audi A7 S line Quattro TDI.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.