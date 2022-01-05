Thieves netted around £120,000 worth of designer watches and handbags during a Northampton burglary just days before Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out for anything matching descriptions of the haul — including items from Versace, Escada, Gucci and Ulysse Nardin — being offered for sale in suspicious circumstances.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 5) that the burglary happened at a property in Duston sometime between noon on December 16 and noon on December 18 and anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000735931.