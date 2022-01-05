Police alert over £120,000 worth of designer watches and handbags stolen in Northampton
Detectives believe haul from Duston burglary could have headed to black market
Thieves netted around £120,000 worth of designer watches and handbags during a Northampton burglary just days before Christmas.
Detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out for anything matching descriptions of the haul — including items from Versace, Escada, Gucci and Ulysse Nardin — being offered for sale in suspicious circumstances.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 5) that the burglary happened at a property in Duston sometime between noon on December 16 and noon on December 18 and anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 21000735931.