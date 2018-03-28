Pole-wielding robbers threatened staff in Northampton Subway raid last night

Masked raiders brandished a metal pole and ordered staff at a Northampton fast food outlet to empty the tills last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two masked raiders robbed a Subway fast food outlet in Northampton last night (Tuesday, March 27).

Two men, who had their faces covered, entered the outlet in Clannel Road, Mereway, close to the Tesco supermarket, sometime between 9.10pm and 9.20pm.

Staff were threatened by one of the robbers waving a pole while the second man emptied the till. Both then ran off in the direction of Danes Camp Leisure Centre.

The first offender was white, 6ft and aged in his early 20s. He had broad shoulders, a white face covering and was wearing a blue hoody and coat.

The second robber was white, 5ft 8 inches tall and slimmer than the other suspect. He was wearing a black baseball cap with an orange peak, a black scarf covering his face and black Adidas training bottoms and grey trainers.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or who has Dash Cam footage from the area at the time should to call the 101 non-emergency number or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.