'Please come quick, my mate's been stabbed': Jury hears 999 call made minutes after alleged murder in Northampton flat

A jury has heard the 999 call made just minutes after a man was stabbed to death in a Northampton flat following an alleged botched robbery.

A trial is underway over the death of Reece Ottaway who died in the living room of a flat in Cordwainer House, St James, in the early hours of February 1.

Reece Ottaway died in the living room of Cordwainer House after being stabbed seven times. He was 23.

Five men have been charged with breaking down the door into the flat that night to rob Reece of drugs and money, before allegedly stabbing him seven times.

At Northampton Crown Court today (October 1), the jury heard how one of Reece's friends barricaded himself in his bedroom after hearing the front getting kicked in.

He told the court: "I heard these big booms on the front door four times.

"I heard someone shouting 'where's the money, where's the food [slang for drugs]'".

Five men are standing trial for the alleged murder.

"Reece was shouting 'I don't have any money here, I don't keep it here."

This was allegedly the moment the five young men standing trial broke into the flat and threatened Reece and his girlfriend in the living room with a machete and other weapons, before stabbing the 23-year-old man to death.

Fearing for his life, the friend meanwhile locked the door to the bedroom he was in and could listen as the alleged murder unfolded.

Minutes after the intruders left, the friend in the bedroom came out to find Reece mortally wounded, and called the police.

The distressing phonecall was played to the jury, in which he said: "Someone's kicked my door down and beat up my friend. Please come quick, he's been stabbed."

Reece's friend says he did not see the attackers or how many of them there were.

Police arrived approximately six minutes after the call was made.

Sadly, Reece succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

During his evidence today, the friend was also asked if he knew about a handaxe that was propped up between a chest of drawers and a wardrobe in the living room where Reece was staying. The man said he knew nothing about it.

The court has previously heard how Reece sold cannabis out of the flat in Cordwainer and was staying in the living room with his girlfriend at the time of the attack.

The five men charged with Mr Ottaway's murder are:



- Cameron Higgs, 20, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor



- Jordan Crowley (also known as Jordan Kimpton), 21, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston



- Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton



- Adison Smith, 20, of no fixed address



- Ethan Stirling, aged 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs



All of the defendants except Ethan Stirling have already pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob Reece that night. They all deny murder.

The trial continues.