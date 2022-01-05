Police say a man stabbed twice in the early hours of New Year's Day near Northampton town centre is recovering in hospital.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition after collapsing in Grafton Street at 3am.

Detectives investigating how he came to get two stab wounds have issued a CCTV of the man and are appealing for information and witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for anyone who saw this hooded male heading for the Gulf petrol station in Grafton Street

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 5): "Shortly after 3am, the victim approached a taxi at the Gulf petrol station on Grafton Street before collapsing, having suffered wounds to his abdomen and side.

"He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but is now recovering.

"Officers are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured, including where the stabbing occurred."