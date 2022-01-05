Picture of town centre stab victim moments before he collapsed in Northampton petrol station at 3am on New Year's Day
Police appeal for witnesses following incident after revealing man is recovering in hospital
Police say a man stabbed twice in the early hours of New Year's Day near Northampton town centre is recovering in hospital.
The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition after collapsing in Grafton Street at 3am.
Detectives investigating how he came to get two stab wounds have issued a CCTV of the man and are appealing for information and witnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 5): "Shortly after 3am, the victim approached a taxi at the Gulf petrol station on Grafton Street before collapsing, having suffered wounds to his abdomen and side.
"He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but is now recovering.
"Officers are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured, including where the stabbing occurred."
Anyone who saw the victim prior to his collapse, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000000723."