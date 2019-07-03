Pervert sexually assaulted young girl in Kettering

A man has been made to sign the register for sex offenders after admitting touching a young girl.

Grant Pywell, of no fixed abode, sexually assaulted his underage victim in Kettering in May 2017.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He also encouraged her to engage in sexual communication by sending messages and images.

He originally denied two counts of sexual assault and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child before changing his plea to guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court last month.

Magistrates made Pywell, 30, the subject of a community order with up to 35 days of rehabilitation requirements.

He must carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and will be on the register for sex offenders for five years.

He was also ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation as well as costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Magistrates decided not to make a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, stating it was not deemed necessary as the offences took place two years ago and that he will already be subject to sex offender registration requirements.