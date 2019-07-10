Persistent Kettering street drinker jailed

A Kettering street drinker banned from having booze in public has been jailed after breaching an order.

David Grimshaw, 47, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order in 2017 barring him from having open alcohol vessels in the street.

File picture

Last year on September 4 a Kettering Council warden spotted him with an open beer can in Newland Street.

When an officer asked him to hand over the booze Grimshaw, of no fixed abode, refused and was later charged with breaching the criminal behaviour order.

He was also charged with a second breach after being found in the company of others with open alcohol vessels in Silver Street on October 4.

Grimshaw denied the breaches earlier this year but then failed to turn up for his trial and was found guilty in his absence.

Last month he was brought back before Northampton Magistrates' Court to be sentenced where he admitted a further charge of failing to surrender to bail.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks because he has a "flagrant disregard for court orders".