Persistent Kettering beggar jailed again

A beggar who pestered and harassed Kettering town centre shoppers has been jailed again.

Mark Weems, 44, has been banned from asking members of the public for money since he was handed a criminal behaviour order for causing a nuisance in 2017.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He has breached the order several times and been jailed for begging and he is now back behind bars after more incidents.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard Weems, of Lapland Walk in Corby, was seen begging several times in the town over a two week period.

After previously pleading not guilty he admitted four charges of breaching his criminal behaviour order after incidents in 2018 in Kettering's town centre between August 20 and 24 and on August 28, in Newland Street on August 26 and in Dalkeith Place and Silver Street on September 4.

Further charges of begging in Corby were dropped.

Magistrates jailed Weems for eight weeks for his "flagrant disregard for court orders".

He was ordered to pay costs of £1,894.80 and a victim surcharge of £115.

He was also banned from entering Market Place, Market Street, Manor Gardens, Sheep Street, West Street, Hazelwood Lane, George Street, Church Walk, Horsemarket, Goadby's Yard, High Street, Gold Street, Silver Street, Newland Street, Dalkeith Place, Ebenezer Place, Lower Street, Montagu Street, The Garden of Rest (London Road), London Road Cemetery, Dryland Street, Saunders Close, Crispin Place, Huxlow Place, Printers Yard, Jobs Yard, Walkers Lane and Bridewell Lane in Kettering unless he has an appointment with the council, police, a solicitor or the Department for Work and Pensions.