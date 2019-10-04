Pensioner loses more than £2,000 in Kettering supermarket distraction theft

More than £2,000 was stolen from an elderly woman after she fell victim to a distraction theft at a Kettering supermarket.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was doing her shopping at Sainsbury's in Rockingham Road when the thieves struck at about 10.45am last Friday (September 27).

Sainsbury's in Kettering.

She was paying for her items when a man 'helped' her by straightening the card machine.

As she went to the pick-up point with her handbag on her trolley she was approached by a woman with a map, who asked for help.

Her bank later tried to contact her by phone to say there was a problem with her card - but because she was aware of scams she didn't answer.

The bank then contacted her by mail and when she checked her purse her card was no longer there.

More than £2,000 had been taken from her account.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and no descriptions of the pair involved were available at this stage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 19*518214.