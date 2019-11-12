Pensioner falls victim to 'lost' thieves in Kettering car park
A pensioner was distracted as she loaded her shopping into her car in Kettering - before thieves stole her purse.
Police are appealing for information after the incident in the Tesco car park in Carina Road just after 2pm on October 30.
The victim, a 70-year-old woman, was putting her shopping in her car when she was approached by two men.
One distracted her by asking for directions whilst the other entered her car, which was unlocked as she was putting her shopping in it.
Her purse containing a debit card and driving licence was stolen and money was taken from her account.
A police spokesman said the man who asked for directions was white, tall, wearing a black overcoat, smartly dressed and aged between 40 and 50.
It's a familiar-sounding crime after other incidents in similar circumstances were reported in Kettering.
A virtually identical theft took place in Morrisons in Lower Street in May before another similar incident at Tesco in Carina Road days later.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.