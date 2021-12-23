A drug addict turned on an 83-year-old woman he had known for years, grabbing her handbag as she gave him a lift in Northampton.

Northampton Crown Court heard how the pensioner had repeatedly tried to help Samuel Deans with his problems.

But the 35-year-old repaid her kindness with a shocking attack as she drove along Cheyne Walk on August 10 this year.

Deans, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years, ten months for the robbery that left his victim shaken and with badly bruised face.

He had initially denied the charge but changed his plea ahead of a planned trial and was sentenced earlier this month.

A judge also issued a restraining order preventing Deans from contacting the victim for three years.

Detective Constable Stacey Hayes, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said: “This was a shocking incident for the woman involved, who had been known to Deans for years and had repeatedly tried to help him with his drug addiction issues.

“She was greatly affected by this incident, which left her feeling extremely vulnerable as well as hurt and upset.

“I’m pleased that Deans finally admitted what he had done to this lady, sparing her the further stress of the court process, and she and her family are pleased that Deans can no longer prey on vulnerable people as a result of this custodial sentence.