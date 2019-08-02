Pair charged with grievous bodily harm in Rushden

Two men will appear in court tomorrow charged with a vicious Christmas eve attack in Rushden.

Hadleigh Hadley David and Rudigar Skinner will appear before magistrates in Northampton after being charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

David, 27, of Ashridge Drive, Bedford, and Skinner, 28, of Bridge Court, Washbrook Road, Rushden, are accused of a S18 wounding offence that took place on Christmas Eve, 2017.

They are due to make their first appearance before the courts tomorrow (Monday, August 5).