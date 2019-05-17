'Overwhelming' response to Kettering Street Watch appeal

An appeal for community champions to support Kettering's police team was so successful four extra Street Watch schemes were launched.

PCSO Barrie Dodd was asked to set up a Street Watch scheme in Kettering's town centre after an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Street Watch members in Kettering.

He canvassed support on social media for the scheme and with the support of the Northants Emergency Services Cadets delivered leaflets to residents in surrounding wards looking for extra volunteers.

However the response from residents was so overwhelming that, instead of one, a total of five new Street Watch schemes have been set up covering the Ise Lodge, St Michael's, Brambleside, William Knibb and Northfield wards

Specials and volunteers recruitment and development officer for Northamptonshire Police, Nicole Degg, was delighted with the incredible support the force has received from the community.

She said: “Barrie has done a huge amount of work on top of all his other responsibilities to make it all possible to get the schemes off the ground, and will be joining the new members on their first patrols to provide support and help them to settle in.

Street Watch members in Towcester.

“Street Watch schemes are important to the force as they enable the local policing teams to build a good working relationship with the community, and encourage people to report crimes which usually go unreported.

“Volunteers patrol throughout their area to offer reassurance, visibility and are often a crime deterrent. They engage with local residents to encourage improved crime reporting and feed intelligence back to the police.

“It is a great way to communicate with their neighbours and keep up to date with what’s happening in their area. Some schemes arrange additional activities such as street clean up events and delivering leaflets addressing local issues.”

The launch of the Kettering schemes takes the number of members up to 84 across 13 Street Watch schemes across the county covering Brackley, Towcester, Wellingborough, Broughton, Dallington and Spencer in Northampton.

The force is currently recruiting an additional 31 volunteers who have already signed up for three further schemes in Isham, Finedon and Hunsbury Hill in Northampton.

For further information about how to join a Street Watch scheme contact Nicole Degg at Nicole.Degg@northants.pnn.police.uk or speak to a member of your local policing team.